Boeing Defense, Space & Security and Palantir announced at the Air, Space & Cyber Conference that they have entered into a partnership to deploy artificial intelligence systems and software throughout Boeing’s factories and programs.

Utilizing AI to Enhance Defense Manufacturing

Boeing said Tuesday the collaboration is intended to fast-track AI adoption across defense and classified programs for global military customers.

Under the strategic partnership, BDS will utilize Palantir’s Foundry platform, which applies AI to harmonize complex and diverse systems through a user-friendly and efficient interface. The platform will be used to standardize data analytics and insights across BDS’s various defense production lines, including military aircraft, helicopters, satellites, spacecraft, missiles and weapons. This effort will help streamline data analytics across geographically dispersed locations.

Palantir will also provide BDS with advanced AI expertise to support multiple undisclosed, classified and proprietary efforts focused on highly sensitive military missions.

Boeing, Palantir Executives on Partnership

“This collaboration is a natural fit that brings together two great companies with a common mission: supporting uniformed personnel in protecting freedom around the world,” said Steve Parker , CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security.