Peraton is offering its capabilities to the Federal Aviation Administration’s Brand New Air Traffic Control System initiative, a large-scale modernization effort aimed at transforming U.S. airspace management. The company announced its commitment on Tuesday, citing its readiness to deliver rapid integration, safety enhancements, and advanced capabilities.

Peraton described BNATCS as a “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to address mounting challenges to the national airspace, including increased flight volume, the integration of unmanned systems and reliance on outdated infrastructure.

Peraton CEO Steve Schorer, a three-time Wash100 Award recipient, said the initiative is more than an infrastructure upgrade. The FAA’s BNATCS initiative is “about propelling America into the golden age of transportation,” Schorer continued. ”Our scale, technical depth, and mission-first culture is well-suited to support this transformational effort, and we are ready to stand with the FAA, and Secretary Sean Duffy to rapidly deliver a safer, smarter air traffic system that meets the needs of today and anticipates tomorrow’s demands.”

Peraton’s Federal Mission Experience

The company said it brings a holistic approach to the FAA’s BNATCS initiative, emphasizing its role as a pure-play systems integrator and highlighting Peraton Labs as a key innovation hub with significant investment in artificial intelligence, secure communications, cyber resilience and big data solutions.

Peraton also pointed to its track record in managing complex national programs across the defense, space and civil sectors. Its portfolio includes space communications, telemetry and tracking, digital twin simulation and cyber-resilient architectures for agencies such as the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security and NASA.

Peraton said its knowledge base, innovation culture and operational readiness align with the FAA’s vision for an adaptive and secure air traffic system built to support growth, public safety and national security.