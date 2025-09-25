The U.S. Army has selected General Dynamics’ Ordnance and Tactical Systems business and Premier Precision Machining to compete for task orders under a $333.9 million contract .

Mortar Shell Bodies Contract Scope

The Department of Defense said Wednesday the firm-fixed-price contract covers the production of 120mm mortar shell bodies. The contract was awarded following a competitive solicitation process conducted online, which drew four bids.

The Army Contracting Command in Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity. Work is expected to conclude by Sept. 23, 2030. The command will determine work locations and funding with each order.

According to the effort’s solicitation notice , the selected contractor will manufacture, produce and deliver shell bodies that will support the Load, Assemble and Pack process for several types of 120mm mortar cartridges. These include the M929 white phosphorus smoke, M930 visible light illuminating, M983 infrared cartridge, M931 full range practice cartridge, and the M933A1 and M934A1 high explosive 120mm shell bodies.

Previous 120mm Mortar Shell Bodies Contracts