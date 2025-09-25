in News, Technology

Raytheon Launches New APG-82 Radar Variant With GaN Tech

Logo/rtx.com
Raytheon logo. The RTX subsidiary unveiled APG-82(V)X, a new AESA radar that incorporates GaN technology.
APG-82(V)X radar

RTX subsidiary Raytheon has launched a new variant of its APG-82 radar equipped with gallium nitride, or GaN, technology.

The company said APG-82(V)X is a next-generation active electronically scanned array, or AESA, radar designed to provide multifunction fire control, electronic warfare, advanced signal processing and tracking capabilities.

Raytheon has begun development work on the new radar in El Segundo, California.

According to the company, radar production will leverage production lines in Forest, Mississippi.

Combating Emerging Threats With APG-82(V)X AESA Radar

The new scalable AESA radar incorporates GaN tech to deliver increased range and uses thousands of transmit and receive modules to provide more precise targeting capabilities against cruise missiles, modern fighter jets, drones and other aerial threats.

“The enhanced capability of this next-generation radar enables aircrew to detect and engage threats at longer ranges than ever before, providing a crucial first-look, first-shoot advantage,” said Dan Theisen, president of advanced products and solutions at Raytheon. 

Theisen added that the new radar is designed to speed up decision-making and deliver enhanced situational awareness in contested environments.

APG-82(V)X radar is built with open architecture standards and features improved processor speed.

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

