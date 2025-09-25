SNC Purchases A-29 Super Tucano Ahead of Pending FMS Case

SNC has purchased an Embraer A-29 Super Tucano aircraft in advance of a pending foreign military sales case for an unnamed customer. SNC and Embraer announced the agreement on Tuesday during the Air & Space Forces Association’s Air, Space & Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland.

Embraer is the original manufacturer of the A-29 Super Tucano. SNC is in partnership with Embraer to produce A-29s in the United States, especially under FMS contracts. Embraer and SNC have delivered nearly 50 units of the multi-mission combat aircraft over the past decade to air forces worldwide. The turboprop has logged more than 600,000 flight hours and is used by 22 countries for missions, including pilot training; close air support; armed intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance; and border security.

Reason for A-29 Purchase

The early acquisition allows the unnamed customer to begin pilot training once the FMS award is finalized. It also shortens the timeline to initial operational capability by up to a year. The aircraft will be built at Embraer’s production facility in Jacksonville, Florida.

“The Super Tucano offers unmatched light attack and multi-mission capabilities that are both effective and affordable to meet U.S. and Allied Force’s needs,” said Frederico Lemos, chief commercial officer of Embraer Defense & Security.

Equipped with advanced avionics, precision targeting systems and a comprehensive communications suite, the aircraft integrates human-machine interface technology with a durable airframe. It offers a high level of reliability and availability, reduced maintenance requirements and low life cycle costs.

“By proactively pursuing this aircraft we are happy to provide faster IOC and increased training time for the pilots who will soon fly this aircraft,” said Ray Fitzgerald, SNC’s senior vice president of strategy and technology.