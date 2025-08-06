Carahsoft Technology has introduced the Zero Trust Accelerator for Government, or ZTAG, Storefront, a curated digital store that simplifies the process of selling security software to public sector customers. Available through the CarahCloud Marketplace Program, ZTAG is powered by Amazon Web Services Marketplace, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

“The ZTAG Storefront enhances the acquisition process for security cloud-based products available in AWS Marketplace,” said Carahsoft President Craig Abod, an 11-time Wash100 Award winner.

AWS Marketplace has a catalog of thousands of digital tools from independent software vendors, or ISVs.

“The launch of this digital store highlights our collaborative partnerships with AWS, ISVs and our reseller partners, underscoring our commitment to delivering secure solutions that meet cloud security requirements for the public sector,” Abod added.

Details on Carahsoft’s New Storefront

ZTAG offers software listings from Carahsoft’s network of partners, including CrowdStrike, Zscaler, Splunk, Okta and XQ.

“We are excited to participate as one of the ZTAG solution partners and are developing plans to expand future product and solution offerings through the ZTAG Storefront,” commented Michael Rogers, vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike.

The storefront also provides access to leading security providers and AWS services to ensure compliance with government requirements for cybersecurity.

Moreover, it enables customers to use existing contract agreements to select and purchase digital products.