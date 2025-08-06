Parsons‘ software-defined communications platform is now available to the commercial market after its capabilities were validated through a partnership with Globalstar.

Joint Capability Supporting Defense Communications

In a press release published Tuesday, Globalstar said its low Earth orbit satellite capabilities were integrated into the platform, with a proof of concept conducted across three European ground stations, validating the platform’s performance and readiness for real-world deployment to support mission-critical communications worldwide, even in locations where terrestrial networks have limited capability.

“At Parsons, we are building for the future of defense and emergency communications, where adaptability, resilience, and global reach are essential,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence for Parsons. “Globalstar’s infrastructure gives us the low latency, global coverage, and proven performance that our customers demand.”

According to Paul Jacobs, Globalstar CEO, launching the joint capability validates the resiliency and reliability of Globalstar’s network and its ability to support mission-critical government and defense communications.

“With successful proof of concept behind us, we are proud to have demonstrated our capabilities in providing steady, dependable connectivity to Parsons’ solution set,” Jacobs said.