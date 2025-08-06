Lockheed Martin Opens C2 Prototyping Hub for Golden Dome

Lockheed Martin has opened a command and control prototyping hub to support the development of the Golden Dome for America. Housed at the company’s Center for Innovation, also called The Lighthouse, facility in Suffolk, Virginia, the hub will provide access to combat-proven C2 systems that connect various military sensors, shooters and platforms across all domains, Lockheed said Tuesday.

What The Lighthouse Offers

Lockheed Martin’s innovation center already conducts prototyping of new capabilities that can address current and future threats. The facility can host modeling and simulation; live, virtual, constructive experimentation; wargaming; tabletop exercises; and analytical workshops across multiple classification levels.

The Lighthouse, according to the company, enables collaborative experimentations among government, academic and industry partners.

C2 is critical to the Golden Dome project, which will integrate data from various sources and coordinate interceptor launches and other threat responses.

“This rapid C2 prototyping effort is one among many within Lockheed Martin demonstrating how we can support the U.S. government as a Golden Dome for America mission partner,” commented Daniel Nimblett, vice president of layered homeland defense at Lockheed Martin. “Through a series of demonstrations, we’ll fuse existing C2 capabilities from across industry and government into a scalable baseline that delivers real-time situational awareness and enables informed decision-making to defend the nation.”