James Donlon Named Group VP at Oracle

James Donlon , a seasoned executive with over 28 years at Oracle , shared on LinkedIn Monday that he has been elevated to group vice president of mission systems solution engineering, government, defense and intelligence at the Austin, Texas-based IT company.

Donlon’s Career Highlights

Before his promotion, Donlon was senior director of solution engineering, overseeing a team dedicated to assisting Oracle’s government, defense and intelligence business lines. He also served as director of solution engineering for Oracle North America government and education for over 11 years. In that role, Donlon managed a team tasked with supporting customers across North America in optimizing technology investments and transitioning to the cloud.

Donlon had also been an account manager for Oracle’s Department of Homeland Security business, where he helped develop the company’s fusion middleware and enterprise content management business. Other positions he held at Oracle include principal sales consultant, senior manager for solution engineering, project manager, director of middleware technologies, E-business technologist and senior technical sales consultant.

Earlier in his career, Donlon interned at the Law Offices of Keith Howard and worked as an account manager at International Computer Networks.