L3Harris Unveils New Solid Rocket Motor Facility

L3Harris Technologies has inaugurated its new solid rocket motor production facility in Huntsville, Alabama, named Advanced Manufacturing Facility – South , or AMF-South.

Bolstering Solid Rocket Motor Production

The defense contracting company said Monday AMF-South, which spans 379,000 square feet, is intended to handle the increasing production requirements for various defense and missile programs, including President Donald Trump’s Golden Dome. L3Harris invested over $20 million to renovate the site, enhancing its capability to manufacture inert SRM components such as nozzles, exit cones, aft closures and cases. The facility has hydraulic presses, autoclaves, tape-wrap systems and composite machining for faster and more precise production.

AMF-South, which received support through the Title III Defense Production Act cooperative agreement with the Department of Defense, is actively contributing to the Standard Missile, Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System and Javelin programs. It has generated 40 jobs, with over 100 more expected in the coming years. The new facility complements the 136,000-square-foot AMF-North, which became operational in 2019.