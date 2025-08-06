in Executive Moves, News

Jim Bowden Named Senior Adviser for European Defense Sector at Precision Talent Solutions

Jim Bowden
PTS Senior Adviser Jim Bowden. Jim Bowden was named senior adviser for European defense sector at Precision Talent Solutions.
Jim Bowden has been appointed senior adviser for the European defense sector at Precision Talent Solutions.

The company said Bowden will be tasked with supporting its European defense campaign. His appointment aligns with PTS’ strategic expansion focused on delivering support to transatlantic defense customers, enabling the company to address evolving security needs and growing NATO investments.

Who Is Jim Bowden?

Bowden is a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in defense, infrastructure and strategic transformation. Before joining PTS, the former British Army Brigadier and Royal Engineers officer worked at AECOM for nearly seven years. He was head of strategy and growth for AECOM Buildings and Places, head of advisory and national security for Europe and India, and executive director for building engineering and national security.

The senior adviser spent nearly two years at Carillion as work winning director and business development director. He also served as director of business development at KBR, advising the U.K. Ministry of Defence, NATO and international defense organizations on strategy, resilience and program delivery.

