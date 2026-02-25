GE Aerospace has received a Defense Logistics Agency contract to enhance the readiness of the J85 engine that powers the U.S. Air Force’s T-38 training aircraft.

What Does the Contract Cover?

The Aurora, Colorado-based company said Tuesday that under the contract, it will deliver fleet management and supply optimization services to support the Air Force’s training mission. GE Aerospace will deploy artificial intelligence and advanced analytics to integrate data from the Air Force, DLA and its own systems to forecast parts demand and identify supply chain constraints.

“By integrating data across the enterprise and applying AI to predict demand and identify constraints earlier, we are helping the Air Force keep more aircraft available to ensure our airmen get the training required to execute on their mission,” said Asha Belarski , general manager of military customer support at GE Aerospace Defense & Systems.

What Will the GE Aerospace-Palantir Partnership Offer?

Under the contract, GE Aerospace will collaborate with Palantir to leverage AI, aerospace engineering and data integration capabilities to to mitigate supply chain challenges by enhancing parts availability and data-driven decisions across the J85 ecosystem.

What Are the Details of the Contract?