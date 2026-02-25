SMX Earns CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Digital technology company SMX has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program following an independent assessment conducted by a certified third-party assessment organization.

The company said Tuesday the certification validates its implementation of security practices to protect controlled unclassified information, or CUI, in alignment with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171, as required under CMMC Level 2 standards.

What Did SMX CTO Anthony Vultaggio Say About the CMMC Certification?

Anthony Vultaggio, chief technology officer of SMX, said the certification reflects the company’s commitment to cybersecurity and supply chain protection.

“We view CMMC not simply as a compliance requirement, but as a strategic imperative-enabling us to deliver resilient, secure, and mission-focused solutions to our DoW clients,” he added.

What Is CMMC 2.0?

CMMC 2.0 is the Department of War’s updated cybersecurity framework for contractors that process, store or transmit CUI and federal contract information. The framework aligns Level 2 requirements with the NIST 800-171 controls and reduces compliance to three maturity levels.

In November, the Pentagon initiated the phased rollout of CMMC 2.0, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase.

What Does SMX Do?

SMX is a digital technology company focused on providing cybersecurity, data and analytics, digital transformation, enterprise applications, mission operations and intelligence, and modeling, simulation and training platforms for DOW, the intelligence community, public sector agencies and companies.

As part of its broader cybersecurity strategy, SMX has partnered with ColorTokens to support zero trust adoption across federal environments.

In September, its subsidiary cBEYONData achieved CMMC 2.0 Level 2 certification. SMX acquired cBEYONData in February 2025.