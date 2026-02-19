Procurement Sciences has acquired Rogue AI to expand its capabilities in proposal automation and workflow intelligence and support customers throughout the entire government contracting lifecycle.

Procurement Sciences said Thursday that the companies will combine technologies to address GovCon operational pain points, including opportunity discovery, capture strategy, proposal development and automation, and delivery intelligence.

“By bringing Rogue AI into our platform, we’re accelerating our ability to deliver practical, purpose-built AI solutions across the entire procurement lifecycle, from opportunity discovery through proposal development to delivery,” Christian Ferreira, CEO of Procurement Sciences, commented.

As part of the transaction, Rogue AI founder John Shahawy will join Procurement Sciences as head of product strategy.

“Rogue AI was built to make the workday easier for government contractors,” Shahawy stated. “The Procurement Sciences mission is something my team aligned with perfectly, so we couldn’t be more excited about coming together to build something transformative for our customers.”

What Is Rogue AI?

Rogue AI offers an artificial intelligence-native proposal writing assistant built specifically for government contractors. The platform is trained to enable customers to quickly craft responses to sources sought notices, requests for information and requests for proposals.

The company emphasizes security as a core feature, noting that its environment is fully compliant with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 requirements for handling controlled unclassified information.

What Is Procurement Sciences?

Procurement Sciences developed Awarded AI, an operating system that streamlines opportunity identification, proposal drafting, compliance review and contract execution while providing data-driven bid intelligence.

In November 2025, the company secured $30 million in Series B funding to scale its AI capabilities, expand engineering and research teams, and advance agentic AI development. Awarded AI is used by over 300 organizations across the aerospace and defense sectors.