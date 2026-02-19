Ultra Intelligence & Communications has completed a live multi-company demonstration of a fully digital, artificial intelligence-enabled sensor-to-effector kill chain .

How Did the Demonstration Validate the Digital Kill Chain?

The company said Wednesday the demonstration showcased a fully digital, end-to-end kill chain in which AI and machine learning software performed threat detection, classification and engagement recommendations, while human operators retained final decision authority.

During a live scenario, an aircraft simulating an MQ-27 collected signals intelligence over San Diego, which Ultra I&C’s Rain platform fused with geospatial intelligence to identify and classify a potential maritime threat in near real time. The threat data was then transmitted to the Advanced Digital Systems Integration, or ADSI, architecture, enabling the dissemination of a threat picture and providing commanders with actionable response options, ultimately enhancing situational awareness and accelerating the kill chain at the tactical edge.

What Efforts Did the Test Support?

The test contributed to Force Design modernization objectives and development of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force Command and Control, or MAGTF C2, prototype. It was performed under a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement, or CRADA, with the Marine Corps Tactical Systems Support Activity, or MCTSSA.

“Ultra I&C’s work in this CRADA is self-funded because we believe out-innovating our adversaries requires that level of commitment. We’re leveraging our partnership with MCTSSA to understand Marine Corps needs and deliver capabilities that shorten the decision cycle and reduce risk at the edge,” said Mladen Brkic , president of mission solutions at Ultra I&C.

Other ADSI-Related Events