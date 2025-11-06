Procurement Sciences has secured $30 million in Series B financing to advance its artificial intelligence-driven government contracting platform.

How Will Procurement Sciences Use Its New Funding?

The funding will support efforts to expand the company’s Awarded AI platform and further develop AI tools for government contracting workflows, including identification, pursuit and management of contracts, Procurement Sciences said Wednesday. The capital will also be used to expand the company’s engineering, AI research and customer support teams; establish new offices in Washington, D.C., and other federal centers; and boost research and development investment to advance its agentic AI capabilities.

The funding round was led by Catalyst Investors, with participation from Battery Ventures, Bosch Ventures, Citi, Tower Research Ventures, Blu Ventures, K Street Capital and strategic angel backers.

What Is Awarded AI?

Procurement Sciences developed Awarded AI, an AI-native operating system designed to support the full government contracting life cycle by streamlining core tasks such as opportunity identification, proposal drafting, compliance review and contract execution. The end-to-end platform also provides data-backed bid intelligence to enhance opportunity analysis and decision-making.

Awarded AI supports on-premises, GovCloud and commercial cloud deployments. It is currently used by more than 300 organizations, including major government contractors, mid-market firms and small businesses in the aerospace and defense sectors.