Maximus has secured an $86 million Joint Cyber Command and Control Readiness contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division for advanced capabilities and support services. The company said Wednesday it will lead engineering analysis, software modification, maintenance, enhancement and maturation of existing architecture and infrastructure.

The contract includes a base year, four one-year option periods and an optional six-month extension.

How Will the Contract Strengthen Air Force Cyber Operations?

The JCC2 Readiness program enables rapid capability development and operational readiness by applying industry best practices and through the use of innovative technologies. The initiative aims to ensure that the Joint Cyber Command and Control system meets operational requirements while efficiently maturing existing government-owned software.

“Maximus brings years of technology expertise and proven leadership from across federal agencies,” said Pamela Powers, executive managing director for defense and national security at Maximus. “Our team is honored to support the Air Force’s defense readiness mission by driving novel solutions and mission-based outcomes that contribute to and directly sustain America’s warfighter.”

“This new work with the Air Force represents a significant expansion of Maximus’ technology portfolio within the defense sector and highlights our expertise in technology, software engineering and development, and modernization,” said Derrick Pledger, the company’s chief digital and information officer. “Our team of highly skilled technology professionals are excited to deliver modeling and application analysis that enable effective and efficient mission execution.”

The award follows a $77 million contract Maximus received from the AFLCMC Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division in July for cybersecurity and cloud-based services. The contract also includes a five-year period of performance.