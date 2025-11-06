Oracle has been recognized as a leader in two Gartner Magic Quadrant 2025 reports evaluating cloud enterprise resource planning platforms for service-centric and product-centric enterprises. The reports assessed vendors based on their ability to execute and their completeness of vision, Oracle said Wednesday, noting that it has maintained its leadership standing in these categories for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning since the reports were first introduced.

Rondy Ng, executive vice president for applications development at Oracle, said finance is entering a new era powered by “intelligent agents” that move beyond automation to elevate performance.

“With Oracle Cloud ERP, we’re pioneering the future of agentic finance,” he continued. “Our platform brings together the breadth of Oracle’s unified suite of applications with the intelligence of agentic AI to help organizations move faster, make smarter decisions, and operate with greater precision.”

What Capabilities Does the Fusion Cloud ERP Offer?

The Cloud ERP platform offers organizations a unified enterprise platform for agentic operations, natively built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. It works to unify finance, human resources, supply chain and analytics processes to provide a singular source of information across an organization.

Which Companies Use Oracle’s Cloud ERP Platform?

According to Oracle, more than 11,000 organizations worldwide use its Cloud ERP applications across sectors such as media, engineering and professional services. Hearst, Black & Veatch and PwC have reported improvements in efficiency and financial management after consolidating operations on Oracle’s platform.