Nava PBC Launches App Development Tool for Government

Nava Public Benefit Corp. has launched Nava Strata, an open source target architecture and tool suite that enables government agencies to build and manage modern digital service applications. Nava PBC said Wednesday that Strata currently comes with three features: templates that allow for the setting up of production-ready, cloud-native infrastructure; templates that allow for the development of backend as well as user-facing applications; and a software development kit.

What Can Strata-made Apps Be Used For?

Applications developed using Strata can be used for a variety of government programs, including paid family and medical leaves, unemployment insurance, student financial aid and passport adjudication. Strata’s documented beneficiaries include Minnesota’s Paid Leave program and New Jersey’s unemployment insurance program.

Strata’s components use DevSecOps practices while the platform on the whole complies with federal and state security requirements to accelerate authority to operate processes.

How Does Strata Help Avoid Vendor Lock-in?

Rohan Bhobe, CEO of Nava PBC, emphasized Strata’s capability to reduce dependence on proprietary technologies.

“We see the same pattern over and over: large vendors lock agencies into costly, proprietary technology that ossifies and blocks effective human-centered service delivery,” the executive explained. “With Strata, we’re breaking that vicious cycle. It is the only solution on the market that has been proven at scale across multiple federal and state programs, fully aligns with government’s long-term, no-lock-in technology interests, and promotes healthy vendor competition.”