Carahsoft Technology has entered into a partnership with Insane Cyber to expand access to operational technology cybersecurity offerings across the U.S. public sector. Under the agreement, Carahsoft said it will serve as Insane Cyber’s Master Government Aggregator, offering the Valkyrie platform and Cygnet Flyaway Kits through multiple government contract vehicles, including NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners.

How Will the Partnership Support Government Cybersecurity Efforts?

Through its partnership with Insane Cyber, Carahsoft aims to help government agencies address challenges in protecting critical infrastructure across the energy, transportation, defense and emergency response sectors. OT environments, according to Carahsoft, cannot be adequately secured by traditional IT systems and so require purpose-built tools.

“Insane Cyber’s solutions equip the public sector with automated host and data monitoring and enhanced OT environment visibility, empowering agencies to meet security and operational requirements,” stated Steve Jacyna, director of innovative cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft.

“Partnering with Carahsoft allows us to bring our Valkyrie platform and Cygnet Flyaway Kits to a broader range of Public Sector organizations that need quick, actionable visibility into OT environments,” commented Dan Gunter, CEO of Insane Cyber. “With Carahsoft’s proven track record supporting government procurement, we can accelerate deployment of these mission-ready solutions to help agencies detect threats faster and strengthen critical infrastructure resilience.”

What Benefits Do Valkyrie and Cygnet Offer?

The Valkyrie platform correlates host and network data in real time to provide operators with deep visibility, rapid threat detection and automated response.

The portable Cygnet Flyaway Kit enables the deployment of advanced OT monitoring and threat hunting to the edge, supporting rapid response and remote missions without the need for a permanent infrastructure.