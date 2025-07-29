Maximus will provide cybersecurity and cloud-based services to support innovation and operational readiness across the Department of Defense under a $77 million contract. The award from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center/HNCJ Cryptologic and Cyber Systems Division covers a one-year base period of performance, with four one-year options plus an additional six-month extension option, the company said Monday.

Book your seats at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Air and Space Summit on July 31 to gain further insights about industry challenges and opportunities in the air and space domains.

Executive Comments on Maximus Contract Award

Pamela Powers, Maximus executive managing director for the defense and national security market, noted that the Air Force and DOD need partners in innovation to match the rapid increase in the complexity of cyberthreats. “Our team is proud to support the Air Force’s bold approach to delivering mission-based outcomes for the warfighter,” the company executive said.

Maximus provides cybersecurity, cloud services and engineering support to meet customers’ rising demand for secure, scalable and resilient systems across various security domains. The company is helping government agencies improve customer service, streamline delivery and boost mission outcomes through its Total Experience Management platform now with an upgraded version integrated with Amazon Web Services capabilities.