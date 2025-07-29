QinetiQ US has received subcontracts worth approximately $26 million in total from General Dynamics Electric Boat to build electrical and electromechanical systems for the U.S. Navy’s Virginia and Columbia class submarines. The Virginia-class submarines are fast attack submarines built for missions in shallow and deep waters, while the Columbia-class submarines will replace the Ohio-class ballistic submarines and be part of the nuclear defense system, QinetiQ US said Tuesday.

Remarks by QinetiQ US Chief Executive

Commenting on the contract, QinetiQ US President and Chief Executive Tom Vecchiolla, a Wash100 Award winner, said, “These awards highlight Electric Boat’s confidence in QinetiQ’s engineering expertise, manufacturing capability and our role within the Navy submarine industrial base to deliver mission-critical systems for the nation’s fleet.”

“Our technical solutions support enhanced operational capabilities for these advanced submarines, enabling the U.S. Navy’s undersea dominance,” he added.

General Dynamics Electric Boat Navy Contract Modification

General Dynamics Electric Boat itself recently secured a potential $159.7 million contract modification from the Navy to establish five contract line-item numbers, or CLIN, to facilitate the procurement of onboard repair parts for Virginia-class submarines. The cost-plus-fixed-fee modification includes options for five follow-on repair parts shipset CLINS for submarines SSN 802 to SSN 806.