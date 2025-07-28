The State Department has authorized Ukraine to procure maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities for its M109 self-propelled howitzers under a potential foreign military sale agreement worth $150 million. BAE Systems, Daimler Truck North America and Allison Transmission are named as primary contractors.

The proposed sale includes equipment and services for refurbishing the vehicles, training, technical assistance and logistics support to enhance Ukraine’s self-defense and regional security capabilities, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency said Thursday, noting that the services will increase battlefield effectiveness through a more resilient and rapid repair cycle and minimize logistics challenges while maximizing the overall operational rates of the vehicles.

M109 Military Vehicle Features

BAE Systems manufactures the M109. The tracked vehicle carries a 155-mm howitzer and is the principal self-propelled artillery support for U.S. Army divisions. It features a fully reversible turret and all-welded aluminum armor for protection against small-arms fire and shell splinters. M109 is powered by the Detroit Diesel Model 8V-71T engine coupled to an Allison Transmission XTG-411-4A cross-drive transmission.

Boosting Ukraine’s defense capabilities against current and future threats supports U.S. foreign policy goals and national security objectives. The FMS work will take place in Europe, ensuring smooth integration into the existing operations of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The State Department’s approval comes after the agency cleared Ukraine’s request to procure Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicle maintenance, repair and overhaul capability and related equipment for $150 million, with BAE Systems, Cummins and Leonardo DRS as principal contractors.