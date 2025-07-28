Adam Burke has joined defense technology and services provider Valkyrie Enterprises as chief financial officer. He will officially assume his new responsibilities as CFO starting Aug. 5, the company said Friday.

Who is Adam Burke?

The executive brings to the role over 25 years of leadership experience across the public and private sectors. Before Valkyrie, he was the CFO at Threat Tec. He was responsible for executing the financial strategy and has supported the company’s expansion.

He also held the CFO roles at Linxx Global Solutions, LGS Management Group, Tamerlane Global Services, ITA International and Xe Services. Earlier in his career, he worked as a senior audit and assurance professional for Deloitte.

In a statement, Valkyrie President and CEO Dave Streett said Burke’s financial and operational leadership background is a perfect fit for the Virginia-headquartered defense firm.

“His deep expertise in financial planning and analysis, operational infrastructure, and performance-driven decision-making will be a tremendous asset to our team,” commented Streett. “We’re excited to welcome him aboard as we continue to drive growth and deliver for our customers.”

Burke has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from William Jewell College.