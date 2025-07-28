Seal of the U.S. Missile Defense Agency by the U.S. Government, Licensed under Public domain

The Missile Defense Agency has issued a request for information to assess industry interest and capabilities in integrating an adjunct phased array antenna with the Army Navy/Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control Model-2 system, designed to detect ballistic missiles and guide the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system in defeating threats.

AN/TPY-2 Adjunct Antenna RFI Details

The MDA intends to procure one antenna, with options for two additional production units, for each AN/TPY-2 system – a potential production of up to 48 arrays, according to the RFI posted Thursday on SAM.gov. Interested parties have until Sept. 8 to submit responses.

Supporting Missile Defense

The AN/TPY-2 radar is produced by Raytheon, an RTX business, which in May delivered the first such radar equipped with a Gallium Nitride populated array to improve sensitivity, range and tracking capabilities.

Operating in the X-band, the enhanced radar system offers precision target discrimination capability and refined hypersonic missile detection. The latest variant uses the company’s CX6 high-performance computing software.