Jeff Trussler Named ECS Senior Adviser

Government IT services provider ECS announced on LinkedIn that it has appointed Jeff Trussler, a retired U.S. Navy vice admiral, as a senior adviser.

In this capacity, Trussler will provide critical guidance across the company’s Navy line of business, focusing on accelerating mission impact and helping ECS drive artificial intelligence and machine learning innovation in support of naval operations.

ECS said the nearly four-decade Navy veteran’s extensive experience in undersea warfare development, submarine command and information dominance will play a key role in advancing the company’s technology partnerships with the service branch and strengthening support for warfighters.

Who Is Jeff Trussler?

In 2023, Trussler concluded his 39-year career with the Navy as deputy chief of naval operations for information warfare and director of naval intelligence. He also held other leadership roles, including director of future plans and commander of the Navy’s Undersea Warfighting Development Center.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently serves as a senior adviser at Terradepth and Maritime Operations Group.

The Oklahoma State University mechanical engineering graduate is an advisory board member at several organizations, including Vannevar Labs, Skydweller Aero, Northstar Enterprise and Defense and Navy Leaders.