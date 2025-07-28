Ursa Major & Partners Form Additive Manufacturing Alliance

Ursa Major , along with Dyndrite, EOS and nLight, has established the Alliance for the American Additive Manufacturing Ecosystem , or AAAME.

New Alliance to Boost National Security

The aerospace and defense company said Thursday the multi-stakeholder initiative aims to bring together leaders from the defense, manufacturing and technology sectors to bolster the adoption of additive manufacturing for national security.

The AAAME is intended to leverage advanced additive manufacturing to address opportunities and challenges in the aerospace and defense industrial base. The alliance aims to foster collaboration across the government, industry and academia to create standardized, secure and scalable production processes to enhance supply chain resilience, ensure rapid production, develop the workforce and advance standards and innovation. Furthermore, the collaboration is meant to accelerate the development and deployment of additively manufactured systems through advanced physics-based qualification.

The alliance will promote and facilitate best industry practices, data sharing, workforce development through hands-on and virtual workshops, and responsible sourcing.

Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky on the AAAME

“The United States cannot afford fragile supply chains subject to international economic disturbances or decade-long timelines to deliver critical national security systems,” said Dan Jablonsky , CEO of Ursa Major.