The U.S. Army will deploy Virtual Battlespace 4, or VBS4, as part of its Games for Training, or GFT, program under a contract modification with Bohemia Interactive Simulations, or BISim, a wholly owned subsidiary of BAE Systems.

The upgrade will provide the GFT program new capabilities, such as better graphics, improved networking, a streamlined user interface and more realistic virtual training environments, BAE Systems said Friday.

BISim Contracts on Previous Platform Variants

The company secured a five-year GFT enterprise license contract for VBS4 in 2022. Its partnership with the Army in the GFT program started in 2009 through VBS2, subsequently transitioning to VBS3 in 2014 that led to a five-year Army contract for upgraded VBS3 versions in 2017.

The Army uses the BISim platform in over 80 simulation centers and home-station training sites. VBS4 is designed for low cost of operations, while supporting training for both individual and group missions.

David Perez, the Army’s GFT program manager, expressed confidence that the upgrade will enable the Army to gain the full benefits from the latest virtual game training technology.

“With VBS4, we’re delivering a flexible, immersive game platform that supports the Army’s push for leaner, more lethal formations and the rapid integration of emerging technologies into training,” Perez said.