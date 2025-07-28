in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Raytheon Receives Navy Contract Enabling Full Rate Production of Cruise Missile Defense Capability

Logo/rtx.com
Raytheon logo. The Navy has awarded Raytheon a contract for work on the Medium Range Intercept Capability.
Air defense capability

The U.S. Navy has awarded Raytheon a firm-fixed price undefinitized contract action for the purchase of 44 sets of long lead items, or LLIs, for the full rate production of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Medium Range Intercept Capability, or MRIC. The award, which has a value of $32.5 million, also covers additional LLIs for spares and the upgrading of previously-procured prototype systems, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

All work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, with final delivery expected on Nov. 22, 2027.

The contract was issued on a sole-source basis.

What is MRIC?

MRIC is a defense capability meant to detect and defeat cruise missiles and other aerial threats launched by an adversary. The capability was envisioned with the Indo-Pacific theater in mind, where Marines may have to operate within reach of an enemy’s weapon systems. According to a Defense Daily report in April, MRIC is expected to be fielded by the end of fiscal year 2025.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

