Cubic Defense Receives Air Force Delivery Order for P5 Combat Training System

US Air Force delivery order

Cubic Defense has booked a $44.2 million firm-fixed-price delivery order from the U.S. Air Force for the Block 7 P5 Combat Training System, or P5CTS. The delivery order, which also covers P5CTS pods, was made on a sole-source basis and issued under a previously-awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

Work will be carried out in San Diego, California, with an expected completion date of March 24, 2028.

What is the P5 Combat Training System?

Developed by Cubic in collaboration with Leonardo DRS, the P5CTS works to enable air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat training. The system features airborne subsystems that carry out data collection and processing as well as weapons simulation. The system also features ground subsystems that allow for aircrew control and pilot debriefing.

To maximize aircraft compatibility, the airborne subsystems can come in a variety of packages, including an external pod, an internal set or a rack-mounted set.

P5CTS Logistics Support

The delivery order marks Cubic’s latest work with the Air Force involving the P5CTS. In June, the company received a potential $399 million follow-on firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for P5CTS logistics support for domestic and international defense customers. That award covers foreign military sales to Australia, Egypt, Kuwait, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Singapore. The expected completion date is June 9, 2032.

Written by Taylor Brooks

