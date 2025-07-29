Lockheed Martin announced that it has delivered the 250th MK 48 Guidance and Control Section to the U.S. Navy and its allies’ submarine arsenal.

Enhancing Undersea Warfare Capabilities

The global defense technology company said Monday the G&C section is a crucial part of the MK 48 ADCAP torpedo utilized for real-time threat detection and tracking. This component utilizes advanced capabilities to ensure accuracy and precision when engaging and neutralizing fast, evasive and deep-diving threats. The G&C section is equipped with advanced processing and algorithms, enabling the MK 48 Heavyweight Torpedo to engage and rapidly adapt to various undersea conditions effectively.

Remarks by Lockheed Martin RMS Executive