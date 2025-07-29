Samantha Fry Takes On VP Role at Sigma Defense Systems

Samantha Fry, former assistant controller at MITRE, shared on LinkedIn Monday her appointment as vice president, controller at Sigma Defense Systems. Her industry experience spans more than 14 years, catering to wide-ranging internal and external clients across various industries, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Fry’s Stints at VM Ware, Baker Tilly, ManTech

Before her MITRE stint of over a year, Fry served for more than two years as senior manager for business operations at VMware. Her previous work engagements also included serving in managerial and consultancy roles at Baker Tilly for over seven years and more than three years at ManTech, where he served last as senior accountant.

A certified public accountant, she holds a master of business administration degree from the Liberty University and a bachelor of science and accounting from the Clearwater Christian College.