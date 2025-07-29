GDIT’s Amy Gilliland on Investing in American Innovation

Amy Gilliland, president of General Dynamics Information Technology, said that over the past 10 years, GDIT’s parent company has invested more than $12 billion in initiatives to modernize U.S. manufacturing and drive research and development and technology innovation efforts.

Advancing Emerging Tech Through GDIT’s Network of Labs

In an article published on GDIT’s website, Gilliland, an eight-time Wash100 awardee, wrote that the company drives the development of artificial intelligence and other best-in-class technologies based on mission requirements, cost and risk.

To advance GDIT’s tech development efforts, the company has established a national network of laboratories to test, scale and field emerging technologies.

“We’ve invested in a portfolio of Digital Accelerators and Mission Solutions that enable the fast and cost-effective application of advanced technologies, including AI, quantum, and cyber, that are usable in every government agency today,” the GDIT president said.

“And we’ve forged deep partnerships with innovative firms like IonQ to bring quantum readiness to U.S. intelligence operations,” she added.

According to Gilliland, GDIT’s investments in secure IT systems and advanced technologies to protect warfighters and support other critical missions align with the current administration’s priorities, including AI modernization, cybersecurity, smarter government and economic competitiveness.

Supporting Local Economies Through GDIT Tech Hubs

To drive economic growth, Gilliland said GDIT also invests in local economies like Louisiana through its technology hubs. The 2025 Wash100 awardee stated that one of the firm’s tech hubs in the state has generated thousands of jobs in software development, AI and cybersecurity.

In 2024, GDIT delivered $358 million in economic impact to Louisiana. She noted that the company expects to bring $3.5 billion in economic growth to the state by 2034.