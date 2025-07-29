LogicMonitor has secured moderate authorization to operate for its LM Envision platform under the Federal Risk Authorization Management Program.

The company said Monday the certification affirms that its platform adheres to federal government security and risk management standards. The moderate ATO allows federal agencies to utilize LogicMonitor’s LM Envision hybrid observability platform across their hybrid, multi-cloud and on-premises environments.

What Is LM Envision?

The LM Envision is an artificial intelligence-driven platform engineered to enhance security and modernize the operations of government IT environments while ensuring optimal performance and compliance with security standards. It offers agencies unified visibility across various infrastructure or environments, including AWS GovCloud and Microsoft Azure Government.

The platform provides AI-driven insights to forecast service disruptions and prevent them from hindering mission delivery. It is designed to bring together legacy monitoring tools and transition them into one intelligent observability platform. It also streamlines compliance with FedRAMP, Federal Information Security Modernization Act, Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and other security frameworks.

LogicMonitor’s Justin Fessler & Nitin Navare on the FedRAMP Authorization

LogicMonitor Vice President of Public Sector Justin Fessler remarked , “LogicMonitor has officially achieved our FedRAMP Moderate Authorization! This major milestone represents LogicMonitor’s commitment to supporting our federal government in meeting their hybrid observability requirements!”