Boeing, in partnership with the Defense Logistics Agency, has piloted Rapid Delivery Release, or RDR, a new approach that can shorten the proposal-to-award cycle and deliver parts to military customers faster than traditional methods.

The company said Tuesday that RDR improves its capability to respond to demand during surges and emergencies.

How Does RDR Accelerate Military Parts Delivery?

Under the RDR model, Boeing and DLA identify a set of components eligible for accelerated delivery. Boeing is then given an award to act immediately once a requirement arises.

Boeing’s Government Services team demonstrated RDR by supplying parts for the U.S. Air Force’s fleet of F-15 fighter aircraft. The company reported that parts were delivered months ahead of the traditional timeline, confirming that internal workflows are ready for time-sensitive missions.

The demonstration also validated RDR’s potential to accelerate higher-priority requirements, such as aircraft on ground cases.

“The customer is very pleased with the concept so far,” said Ian Fairless, a senior manager at Boeing. “They are learning quickly and making process changes as issues come up. It is great to know that we are supporting the customer and warfighter to get parts they need sooner. The next step is continuing the platform-by-platform kickoff and expand support with a larger part list.”

What Is Next for RDR?

The Air Force is exploring RDR application for additional platforms, including the F/A-18 combat jet and AV-8B vertical, short take-off and landing aircraft.

Boeing said it is also preparing its supply chains in Mesa, Arizona, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for RDR to support vertical lift platforms.