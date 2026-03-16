RTX ‘s Raytheon business unit has announced the completion of a 26,000-square-foot expansion of its missile integration facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

What Does the Facility Expansion Deliver?

The project is supported by a $115 million investment aimed at expanding the site’s missile integration and delivery capacity by more than 50 percent, RTX said Friday. The Redstone Raytheon Missile Integration Facility expansion, which began in 2024 , will create an estimated 185 jobs, growing Raytheon’s workforce in Alabama to more than 2,200 employees.

“With this significant expansion complete, we are well-positioned to help our customers stay ahead of emerging threats and strengthen the nation’s defense posture,” said Barbara Borgonovi , president of naval power at Raytheon

What Systems Are Produced at the Redstone Facility?

Raytheon’s Redstone facility has supported missile production and integration since 2012, including nine variants of the Standard Missile family and other advanced systems. The latest expansion boosts capacity to meet near- and long-term munitions demand.

The project aligns with Raytheon’s five landmark framework agreements with the Department of War to boost the production of Land Attack and Maritime Strike variants of Tomahawk, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles, Standard Missile-3 Block IB interceptors, SM-3 Block IIA interceptors and SM-6.