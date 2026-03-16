SAIC has secured a $123.2 million contract from the U.S. Navy to provide engineering, operations and maintenance support services for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems. According to a notice posted on SAM.gov Thursday, work will be performed in Saudi Arabia.

The contract may also include custodial services to maintain communication security.

How Did SAIC Support the Royal Saudi Naval Forces Under the SeaPort-NxG Contract?

In 2020, SAIC also won a task order valued at $49.5 million to provide engineering, design and integration, integrated product support and sustainment capabilities for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces’ C4ISR systems and subsystems under the five-year SeaPort-NxG contract vehicle. SeaPort NxG preapproves a pool of contractors to provide professional services.

The effort supports the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications, Computers and Intelligence International Integration Program Office, or PMW 740, which utilizes foreign military sales to procure, integrate, test, train and sustain integrated C4ISR capabilities for allied and partner nations.

What Other Major Contracts Has SAIC Recently Won?

SAIC has secured several other major federal contracts supporting digital modernization and defense technology initiatives.

In November 2025, the company received a $1.4 billion task order under the Collaborative Operations for Battlespace Resilient Architecture, or COBRA, program to help modernize systems that feed into the Department of War’s Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control ecosystem. The work includes digital engineering, modeling and simulation, rapid prototyping, data analytics and cybersecurity enhancements designed to improve operational decision-making across combatant commands.

More recently, SAIC won a $95 million contract from the Government Accountability Office to deliver enterprise IT services under the Technical Information Services program. The effort focuses on modernizing GAO’s technology environment through infrastructure support, platform enhancements and cybersecurity improvements while enabling a more automated, data-driven enterprise architecture.