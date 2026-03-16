FYI Teams With C2 Technologies on Secret Service Contract

For Your Information and C2 Technologies have secured a $37 million contract with the U.S. Secret Service to provide human capital services in support of the agency’s workforce operations.

In a LinkedIn post Sunday, C2 Technologies said it will serve as a major teaming partner for FYI on the contract. The companies will provide a range of human resources support activities, including consulting, staffing, classification, training and related workforce services.

How Has FYI Previously Supported U.S. Agencies?

In 2022, the U.S. Coast Guard awarded FYI a five-year contract to continue providing human resource support services to the Office of Civilian Human Resources, marking the third consecutive time the company secured the award. FYI has supported the Coast Guard since 1987.

The company has also supported the U.S. Secret Service’s Office of Human Resources through a contract awarded in 2020. Under the contract, FYI supported the office’s Talent and Acquisition Division, Benefits and Payroll Division, and Security Management Division.

What Is FYI?

FYI is a woman-owned small business that provides human resources and IT services to federal agencies. The company said it focuses on providing high-quality human capital services to help agencies improve workforce readiness and operational efficiency.

Aside from the U.S. Secret Service and the U.S. Coast Guard, the company has supported the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

What Is C2 Technologies?

C2 Technologies is a woman-owned aerospace and defense company specializing in training, digital transformation and human performance technologies.

Founded in 1989, the company provides immersive training technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, aviation and aircrew training, human capital capabilities, and AI and machine learning analytics.

C2 supports defense, civilian and commercial clients worldwide and operates in more than 37 global locations, delivering technologies and training designed to enhance mission readiness and operational excellence.