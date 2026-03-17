IT consulting firm Arlo Solutions has received a multiyear contract worth more than $85 million to provide administrative, operations and other mission support services for the Sensitive Activities & Special Programs, or SASP, office within the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Intelligence and Security, or OUSW(I&S).

In a statement published Monday, Arlo Solutions CEO Lonye Ford said the company is honored to support the mission requirements of OUSW(I&S).

“Arlo remains committed to delivering cleared, highly qualified professionals; disciplined program management; and repeatable quality to help ensure responsive, data-informed decision-making for DOW leadership,” added Ford.

What Is the Scope of the DOW Contract?

Under the contract, Arlo said it will provide staff officer support for policy development, reporting, strategy and assessments; budget analysis and execution support; and operations management with a focus on classified processes and secure facilities.

The company will also provide analytic support to strengthen compliance and oversight, including preparing briefings, structured analysis and staff materials for senior leaders.

Work will take place in the National Capital Region.

SASP helps ensure innovative options for defense operations by overseeing and assessing new opportunities to advance sensitive activity and special program development efforts.

What Is Arlo Solutions?

Arlo Solutions is a Small Business Administration 8(a)-certified, woman-owned small business headquartered in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 2014, the company provides cybersecurity, intelligence and program management support services for defense, intelligence and other government agencies.

In January, Venice Goodwine, former chief information officer at the Department of the Air Force and a two-time Wash100 awardee, joined Arlo Solutions as CIO and artificial intelligence product owner.