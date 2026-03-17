Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz Identifies 10 Healthcare Technology Trends for 2026

Tim Boltz, sales director at Carahsoft, identified 10 technology trends expected to shape healthcare organizations in 2026, citing developments in artificial intelligence, interoperability, cybersecurity and digital patient engagement.

In a blog post Carahsoft published on Monday, Boltz said healthcare providers are facing growing pressure to modernize systems, meet regulatory requirements and improve care delivery through technology adoption.

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How Will Interoperability Affect Healthcare Operations?

Interoperability requirements tied to the 21st Century Cures Act and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology’s Health Data, Technology and Interoperability Final Rule are pushing healthcare organizations to adopt standardized data exchange tools such as Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources-based application programming interfaces.

Organizations that treat interoperability as a strategic capability rather than a compliance requirement will be able to streamline administrative processes, improve care coordination and capture revenue opportunities that previously remained untapped due to siloed systems, said Boltz.

He pointed to interoperability and data infrastructure as critical enablers of value-based care and operational performance. He said organizations participating in value-based care models must be able to aggregate and analyze data from multiple sources, including clinical, claims and pharmacy systems, to track outcomes and identify high-risk patients.

What Role Will Artificial Intelligence Play?

Healthcare leaders have moved past the debate over AI adoption, shifting their focus toward establishing AI governance frameworks and ensuring algorithmic transparency.

As regulators increasingly demand proof of AI safety and efficacy, proactive organizations are laying the groundwork for compliance. By adopting robust governance frameworks, formalizing documentation and prioritizing clinician algorithm literacy, these early movers will be prepared when transparency shifts from a best practice to a legal mandate, according to the Carahsoft executive.

He also noted that AI could improve patient engagement through automation tools that support tasks such as patient communication and follow-up care management.

How Are Care Delivery and Patient Engagement Evolving?

Boltz said telemedicine is transitioning from a standalone capability into an integrated component of healthcare delivery.

Healthcare organizations are embedding virtual care into clinical workflows and offering patients multiple access points, including digital platforms, in-person visits and asynchronous communication. At the same time, providers are expanding “digital front door” strategies to streamline scheduling, intake and access to health information.

He noted that these tools must be integrated with operational systems to avoid duplicative processes and improve both patient and staff experiences.

What Risks Are Shaping Healthcare Technology Priorities?

Boltz said cybersecurity is becoming a strategic priority as regulators consider expanded requirements under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act Security Rule, including encryption, multifactor authentication and network segmentation.

He emphasized that chief information security officers who effectively bridge the gap between technical vulnerabilities and business consequences will see their influence grow as organizations adapt to new regulatory demands.

Boltz added that workforce challenges and process automation will continue to shape technology adoption, with organizations investing in tools that reduce clinician burden, support training and improve operational efficiency while maintaining trust in clinical workflows.

How Could Federal Investment Affect Rural Healthcare?

He also pointed to federal investment in rural healthcare infrastructure as a key development in 2026.

Boltz highlighted the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Program as an opportunity for rural providers to expand technology capabilities, strengthen cybersecurity and improve access to care in underserved areas.

Where Can Healthcare Organizations See Early Returns From AI?

While healthcare AI often focuses on clinical care, the revenue cycle is where it will deliver the fastest financial payoff, according to the healthcare technology program executive. By using AI to automate prior authorizations and improve coding accuracy, hospitals can slash claim denials and accelerate payments. In 2026, these tangible financial wins will demonstrate the return on investment to chief financial officers, enabling them to fund AI expansion across their organizations, Boltz said.