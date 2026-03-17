V2X has partnered with Elastic to integrate search and analytics technologies aimed at supporting government, defense and intelligence missions.

What Will the V2X-Elastic Partnership Deliver?

V2X said Monday the effort will incorporate Elastic’s platforms into its workflows to meet government and national security requirements. The companies plan to combine their technical capabilities to provide faster access to mission-relevant information while maintaining compliance with security standards.

What Capabilities Will Be Integrated?

The collaboration will leverage Elasticsearch to index, search and analyze large volumes of structured and unstructured data to generate real-time intelligence. The partnership will also enhance logistics and sustainment by enhancing supply chain visibility, predictive maintenance and asset management. Additionally, cyber and operational resilience will be strengthened through faster detection of risks and anomalies using intelligent event correlation and monitoring.

“Government missions depend on the ability to unify and interrogate vast volumes of structured and unstructured data,” said Chris Townsend , global vice president of public sector at Elastic. “By combining Elasticsearch with Elastic Agent Builder, V2X can surface actionable insight faster and strengthen decision-making across complex operational environments,” Townsend added.

V2X’s Previous Collaborations

The Elastic collaboration builds on V2X’s recent partnerships across the federal sector. In February 2026, the company partnered with Google Public Sector to deliver secure, scalable AI and cloud services supporting modernization efforts across government agencies. A month earlier, V2X announced a partnership with Amazon to provide smart warehousing and automation technologies for federal customers. In May 2025, the company also teamed with Bell Textron to support Flight School Next, a rotary-wing training program for U.S. Army aviators.