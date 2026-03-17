Mattermost Names Matt Mandrgoc VP of Federal

Mattermost has appointed Matt Mandrgoc as a vice president within its federal business. As VP of federal, Mandrgoc will lead the company’s growth strategy across U.S. government markets, accelerating opportunities for system integrators, resellers and deployment partners, Mattermost said in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

Who Is Matt Mandrgoc?

Prior to joining Mattermost Federal, Mandrgoc led U.S. public sector, government and federal business segments at Zoom, where he supported agencies in modernizing and scaling secure communication.

His background in government sales also includes leadership roles at Extreme Networks, where he managed federal and state, local and education markets, and Check Point Software Technologies. Mandrgoc’s career is anchored by a nearly two-decade tenure at Cisco, where he held various positions supporting defense and public sector agencies.

In a LinkedIn post, Mandrgoc said he was drawn to the company’s position as a collaboration platform supporting defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure operations.

“The company’s deep commitment to customers and mission success has earned the trust of federal agencies and many Fortune 500 companies,” the executive added.

Mandrgoc’s appointment marks the beginning of an aggressive recruitment phase for the division. Regarding the expansion, he wrote: “Stay tuned—our team will be hiring across several roles immediately and I will be sharing the roles in my next post. If you’re working in federal missions, partnerships, or secure collaboration, I’d welcome the opportunity to connect.”

How Does the Appointment Support Mattermost’s Strategy?

The leadership move comes as Mattermost continues to position its platform for mission-critical environments that require secure collaboration and data control.

The company has introduced offerings such as Enterprise Advanced, designed to support defense and intelligence operations with secure, AI-ready collaboration capabilities, and a self-hosted platform tier aimed at organizations operating in high-security environments.

Mattermost is also among the companies selected for the Missile Defense Agency’s potential $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract vehicle.