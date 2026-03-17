NVIDIA has introduced a suite of accelerated computing platforms designed to bring artificial intelligence capabilities into space to support geospatial intelligence, orbital data centers and autonomous spacecraft operations.

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The company said Monday its technologies are engineered for size-, weight- and power-constrained environments, enabling data center-class performance to operate across space and ground systems.

“Space computing, the final frontier, has arrived. As we deploy satellite constellations and explore deeper into space, intelligence must live wherever data is generated,” said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA.

Huang noted that AI processing across orbital and terrestrial systems will enable real-time sensing, autonomy and decision-making while transforming spacecraft into self-navigating platforms.

What Are NVIDIA’s AI-Enabled Computing Platforms?

NVIDIA’s space computing portfolio includes the Space-1 Vera Rubin Module, which delivers up to 25 times more AI compute for space-based inferencing compared to the NVIDIA H100 GPU. The module is designed to support orbital data centers, real-time analytics and autonomous mission operations.

The company also unveiled the IGX Thor platform, which is designed to deliver real-time AI processing, functional safety and secure boot capabilities for mission-critical edge environments.

In addition, the Jetson Orin platform enables compact AI inferencing directly onboard spacecraft. The system supports real-time processing of sensor, navigation and vision data to reduce latency and optimize bandwidth usage.

For ground-based workloads, NVIDIA said its RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is designed to accelerate geospatial data processing compared to traditional CPU-based systems when analyzing large-scale imagery datasets.

Which Companies Are Using NVIDIA Platforms to Support Space Missions?

Several commercial space companies are adopting NVIDIA’s computing technologies to support next-generation space missions across ground and orbital environments. These include Kepler Communications, Planet Labs, Aetherflux, Axiom Space, Sophia Space and Starcloud.

Kepler Communications is using Jetson Orin to enable real-time data routing across its satellite network, while Planet is integrating NVIDIA’s platforms, including CorrDiff AI models, to rapidly process Earth observation data and generate insights.