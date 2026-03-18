Systems Planning & Analysis announced on Tuesday that it has secured a contract valued at more than $100 million over five years to enhance coordination and transparency and support decision-making at the Office of the Under Secretary of War for Research and Engineering.

What Services Will SPA Provide to OUSW(R&E)?

SPA will provide OUSW(R&E) with communications and public affairs services, stakeholder engagement, business operations support, and technical subject matter expertise to advance the office’s initiatives.

“This award reflects SPA’s continued growth and our commitment to delivering trusted, mission-driven capability where it matters most for our warfighters and national security,” Amy Mijas, senior vice president of the joint, Office of the Secretary of War and interagency division at SPA.

The contract was initially awarded in January. Washington Headquarters Services serves as the contracting activity.

What Is SPA?

SPA is a global analytical and technical firm that provides data-driven insights, digital engineering and mission-focused capabilities to support national security programs and defense priorities. The company offers expertise in cybersecurity analysis and planning, space systems, ballistic and hypersonic missiles, unmanned and counter-unmanned technologies, and intelligence operations.

SPA employs more than 3,000 professionals across 29 offices within the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.