Glasswall has launched a new capability for Microsoft 365 Outlook designed to automatically sanitize email attachments in real time, extending its defense-grade file protection to enterprise and government inboxes.

The company said Wednesday that the M365 Outlook Integration, part of its Content Disarm and Reconstruction platform, works to remove malicious code and embedded threats from files, including hidden hyperlinks, as they are received. The capability then rebuilds the files into safe, fully functional versions before users can access them.

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By embedding file sanitization directly into email workflows, Glasswall is targeting one of the most common cyberattack vectors while reducing reliance on traditional detection-based tools.

“Every attachment is sanitized the moment it arrives, giving organizations the same level of file protection trusted by defense and national security agencies, applied to the everyday business inbox,” said Paul Farrington, chief product officer at Glasswall.

How Does the Outlook Integration Strengthen File Security?

The CDR platform feature operates through Glasswall’s Halo platform, which processes attachments without disrupting user workflows. CDR assumes all files are untrusted and neutralizes risks preemptively, unlike antivirus or sandboxing systems that attempt to identify threats. This model aligns with zero trust principles increasingly adopted across federal environments.

Glasswall’s Microsoft 365 coverage includes storage monitoring across SharePoint and OneDrive.

Why Is Glasswall Emphasizing Prevention Over Detection?

The company’s approach reflects a broader shift in cybersecurity strategy as agencies confront more advanced, file-based threats.

In a previous interview with ExecutiveBiz, Glasswall Chief Growth Officer Sam Hutton said adversaries are increasingly using artificial intelligence to automate malware creation and phishing campaigns, making detection-based defenses less effective.

The company launched M365 Outlook Integration following the introduction of its CDR Foresight tool, which applies machine learning to analyze file structures and generate threat insights, and its recent Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 achievement, validating its ability to protect controlled unclassified information in line with federal requirements.