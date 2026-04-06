Glasswall Secures CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

Glasswall has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification 2.0 program following an assessment aligned with the Department of War’s requirements for protecting controlled unclassified information.

Glasswall’s CMMC Level 2 certification comes as cybersecurity and compliance take center stage across the defense industrial base. Industry leaders are expected to discuss evolving standards, zero trust adoption and supply chain security at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Register now and join experts shaping the future of cyber resilience.

The company said Thursday it worked with Security Ideals as its advisory and implementation partner during the CMMC readiness process. The certification was awarded on March 3.

What Did Glasswall CFO & COO Steve Roberts Say About the CMMC Certification?

“Protecting our customers’ most sensitive data has always been at the core of what Glasswall does, and achieving CMMC Level 2 certification demonstrates that we hold our own operations to the same standard,” said Steve Roberts, chief financial officer and chief operating officer at Glasswall. He added that the certification positions the company to support defense missions as DOW expands CMMC requirements across its contracting base.

What Is CMMC 2.0?

CMMC 2.0 is DOW’s updated cybersecurity framework for contractors that process, store or transmit CUI and federal contract information. The framework aligns Level 2 requirements with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 controls and reduces compliance to three maturity levels.

In November, the Pentagon began the phased rollout of CMMC 2.0, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase.

According to Glasswall, the CMMC process conducted with Security Ideals included gap assessment against 110 NIST SP 800-171 security practices, evidence organization and documentation, enclave scoping, and assessment preparation and related services.

What Does Glasswall Do?

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that helps government agencies and commercial organizations protect their networks from malicious files through its technology offerings, including its Content Disarm and Reconstruction, or CDR platform.

The company’s CDR technology is mandated for use as a file filter in cross-domain solutions by the National Security Agency and supports zero-trust approaches to file security. In an Executive Spotlight interview, Glasswall Chief Growth Officer Sam Hutton said the company’s CDR technology helps federal agencies address file-based threats by proactively rebuilding files to a safe standard and supporting zero trust strategies across mission environments.

The company has launched its Glasswall Storage monitoring capability within its CDR platform, designed to prevent hidden malware threats by sanitizing files in Microsoft 365 environments. It also introduced its threat intelligence capability, Foresight, to help security teams identify potentially malicious files earlier by applying machine learning and structural file analysis within CDR workflows.