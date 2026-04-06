Peraton has secured an other transaction authority contract from Naval Sea Systems Command to modernize how the Navy’s explosive ordnance disposal community develops and manages technical publications.

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The effort, supporting Program Management Ship 408, will introduce an artificial intelligence-enabled approach to streamline documentation workflows, Peraton said Thursday. The company will collaborate with Influence Apps, an AI-focused small business, to support the contract work.

“By partnering with Influence Apps and integrating IRIS into the Navy’s EOD technical publication workflows, we’re helping accelerate modernization, improve operational readiness, and establish a scalable foundation for digital transformation across the enterprise,” said Tom Afferton, president of Peraton’s cyber and intelligence sector.

What Will Peraton Deliver Under the Contract?

Under the award, Peraton will provide pilot licenses for its Interactive Realtime Information System, or IRIS, along with subject matter expertise to tailor the platform to NAVSEA requirements.

The work includes developing an integration and customization plan to guide future development phases and support enterprise-wide scaling.

IRIS is designed to automate key steps in the publication process, including ingesting data from multiple sources, organizing and tagging information, and generating reports. The platform uses an agent-based AI architecture to manage complex workflows and reduce manual effort. It combines AI, machine learning and real-time analytics to process large volumes of data and support decision-making.

How Does IRIS Support Navy Modernization Goals?

Peraton said IRIS is already operating at Technology Readiness Level 9 and is progressing toward Impact Level 5 compliance under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program. The platform has also been designated “Awardable” in the Department of War’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, enabling faster access for government users.