CGI and Amazon Web Services have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to promote the adoption of trusted artificial intelligence and secure cloud across the U.S. public sector.

Under the agreement, the companies will combine expertise and capabilities to modernize legacy systems and accelerate digital transformation in government, CGI said Thursday.

Cloud and AI adoption in federal and mission-critical systems is a key topic at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. Join top modernization officials from the Department of War, Department of Transportation, and other agencies to discuss modernization initiatives, priorities, and challenges within their respective organizations. Secure your spot today.

How Will the CGI-AWS Partnership Support Government Modernization?

The partnership will cover the application of AI to analytics, fraud prevention and operational decision support for public sector customers. CGI, in partnership with Tracklight, recently launched the AI-powered Fraud, Waste and Abuse, or FWA, Prevention Platform to detect and stop improper payments in real time. The FWA Prevention Platform is available to federal agencies through the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, or FM QSMO, Marketplace under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.

The companies will also collaborate to strengthen zero trust architectures and improve the protection of sensitive systems and data.

In addition, CGI and AWS aim to help agencies unlock value from government data by improving interoperability and accessibility and by rolling out advanced analytics across organizations.

“This agreement enhances our proven ability to better serve government, education, nonprofit and healthcare organizations in the U.S.,” Tim Hurlebaus, president and chief operating officer at CGI and a four-time Wash100 Award winner, stated.

“This collaboration puts advanced cloud and AI capabilities directly into the hands of agencies tackling their toughest challenges, from stopping fraud to securing critical systems to delivering better citizen services,” David Levy, vice president of worldwide public sector at AWS and a seven-time Wash100 recipient, added.

How Is CGI Helping Agencies Modernize?

Founded in 1976, CGI has supported multiple federal modernization initiatives, including the Department of Veterans Affairs’ deployment of the Integrated Financial and Acquisition Management System, or iFAMS, to automate and standardize the agency’s financial and acquisition processes. iFAMS, which is built on top of CGI’s Momentum Enterprise Suite, processed over 11 million transactions as of August 2025.

More recently, the company secured a $64 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the Environmental Protection Agency to modernize and integrate AI into its financial management platform Compass.