CGI Federal has added its Fraud, Waste and Abuse, or FWA, Prevention Platform to the Financial Management Quality Service Management Office, or FM QSMO, Marketplace under the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.

The CGI subsidiary said Thursday the listing provides federal agencies with streamlined access to its vetted tool designed to strengthen fraud prevention and financial oversight.

“Preventing fraud, waste and abuse is a top priority of the federal government. This FM QSMO designation is a strong testament to the strength and reliability of CGI’s solution,” said Kerry Canfield , vice president for intellectual property strategy at CGI.

What Is CGI’s Fraud, Waste & Abuse Prevention Platform?

Launched in April 2025 , the FWA Prevention Platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services and uses TrackLight’s artificial intelligence, open-source intelligence and third-party data to deliver real-time risk detection and advanced analytics that work to help federal agencies prevent improper payments before they are made. The tool maintains an auditable record of documentation and decisions, while its analytic models enable transaction monitoring to detect comprehensive fraud, insider threats, waste and asset abuse.

What Is the FM QSMO Marketplace?

The FM QSMO Marketplace is a Department of the Treasury-led platform that offers federal agencies access to modern, standards-based financial services. With the addition of CGI’s FWA Prevention Platform, agencies gain easier access to a vetted tool designed to reduce fraud and support financial modernization.