Lockheed Conducts JAGM Quad Launcher Demonstration

Lockheed Martin launched a joint air-to-ground missile, or JAGM, from the JAGM Quad Launcher, or JQL, in a 90-degree vertical launch demonstration conducted in China Lake, California.

The company said Thursday the test validated JAGM’s vertical-launch capability and its potential to detect and counter hostile unmanned aerial systems.

The demonstration also showed the company’s ability to provide mission-tailored deployment across ground, maritime and aerial domains through the integration of JAGM with the JQL, which was mounted to a Richard Childress Racing 6×6 Mothership vehicle during the demo.

“The successful JQL vertical launch demonstration confirms that JAGM can be rapidly deployed from a multimissile launcher across a variety of scenarios, while delivering the network-centric integration our global users demand,” said Casey Walsh, program management director at Lockheed’s multi-domain missile systems. “This milestone validates our vision of a unified missile architecture that seamlessly operates across air, land and sea domains, enhancing survivability and flexibility for future combat operations.”

What Is a JAGM Missile?

JAGM is a multidomain combat platform designed to protect and defend the U.S. armed forces and allies against evolving global threats.

The missile has a modular design, uses sensors to enhance accuracy against moving targets and features a fire-and-forget capability designed to improve user survivability and support rapid-fire attacks on multiple targets.

In August 2025, Lockheed received a $720 million contract modification from the U.S. Army to produce JAGM and HELLFIRE missiles for the service branch.

What Is a JAGM Quad Launcher?

According to Lockheed, JQL brings the M299 launcher and the JAGM family of missiles to surface ships and vehicles using technologies from the MK 41 Vertical Launching System, or VLS. It can integrate with local and remote weapon control systems and leverages existing JAGM and VLS designs to enable safe operation by warfighters.

The platform’s mechanical structure and gas management system are designed to optimize weapon density and ensure survivability in combat environments.